Flutist to sound sweet notes in support of School of Creative Arts

UWindsor alumnus Alexander Zonjic (BMA 1975) will lend his flute to the cause January 28, performing in a concert fundraiser for the University and the Windsor Symphony Orchestra.

The program promises the sounds of Motown as Zonjic joins members of the orchestra and the SoCA Horns at the Capitol Theatre.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Preceding it is a special presentation at 6:30 p.m. by architect Veronika Mogyorody on the new downtown campus of the School of Creative Arts. She will provide insights into the two buildings along with photos documenting the reconstruction of the former Armouries, scheduled for occupation this summer.

Find event details on the website. Tickets are available through the WSO box office; call 519-973-1238, ext. 2, or visit 121 University Avenue West.