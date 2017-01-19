Discount available to catch basketball on casino court

Thanks to the alumni office, UWindsor employees who are grads of the school can qualify for half-price admission for a premier basketball event, as the Lancer varsity squads team up with the National Basketball League of Canada for a tripleheader at Caesar’s Windsor.

The Clash at the Colosseum, February 8, will give fans a chance to see three games — the Lancer men and women in a pair of contests against the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, then the Windsor Express tipping off against league newcomers the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans.

“The Lancers, along with the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, are excited to partner with the Windsor Express,” says athletics director Mike Havey. “The opportunity to play in this world-class entertainment venue provides a unique and exciting opportunity for our basketball teams to bring our product to a different audience.”

Heading into the weekend, both Lancer teams sit atop the Ontario University Athletics west division; Laurier is in second place on both the men’s and women’s sides.

One ticket is good for admission to all three games: the OUA women at 3 p.m., the OUA men at 5 p.m., and the Express at 8 p.m.

Lancer season ticket holders will be able to exchange their current tickets for the game, UWindsor students qualify for a discount, and the alumni office will subsidize half the ticket price for staff and faculty who are grads. For details, contact Elisa Mitton at emitton@uwindsor.ca or 519-253-3000, ext. 2447.