Political crowd-pleaser a play for the times

Women standing up for the right to education, for respect and for self-determination — this isn’t the story of last week’s Women’s March on Washington, but of the women of 1896 Cambridge, England, fighting for the right to graduate.

University Players will present Blue Stockings February 3 to 12 in the Essex Hall Theatre. The play, written by Jessica Swale, is a moving, comical and eye-opening tale of four brave young women as they face economic difficulty, the distractions of love, cruelty of the class divide, strong opposition and painful choices in their desire for education.

Director Lezlie Wade is passionate about the relevance of show’s subject.

“I am saddened yet fascinated that in 2017 we are still having the conversations about women’s rights and our place in society,” she says, but notes its themes are broader than just the right to education. “It’s about identity, finding your place in the world, finding your voice and how education gives you freedom. It’s the Dead Poets Society for girls.”

Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. On February 5, a free “Talk Back” discussion with the actors will follow the performance.

Order tickets online at www.UniversityPlayers.com or by calling 519-253-3000, ext. 2808.