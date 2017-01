Please disregard the email advising you to expand your space on webmail.uwindsor.ca . This is not from the University of Windsor but an attempt to redirect you to a site to obtain your password. The email reads as follows:

You have exceeded your webmail.uwindsor.ca quota limit of 500.GB . you need to expand your webmail.uwindsor.ca quota limit. to 1000.GB before 48 hours. Click here: to upgrade your webmail.uwindsor.ca email account.

e-mail: helpdesk@uwindsor.ca