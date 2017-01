In an effort to address recent downtime concerns, we will be installing updates to Blackboard on Sunday January 29, 2017. The maintenance will occur between 7:00am and 12:00 noon and Blackboard will be unavailable between these hours.





While we anticipate the maintenance to be complete by noon, should there be any delay, we will update the ITS HotNews.







We apologize for any inconvenience resulting from this outage of service.