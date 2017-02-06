Phishing Alert : youraddress@uwindsor.ca mailbox will be closed within 72 hours

Please disregard the following e-mail. This is not from the University of Windsor but an attempt to redirect you to a site to obtain your password. The email reads as follows:

Dear uwindsor.ca email service user,

We acknowledge receipt of your request to close your @uwindsor.ca mailbox. Kindly note that your request is processing and your mailbox will be closed within 72 hours. All folders of your mailbox (Inbox, Sent, Spam, Trash, Draft, Folders) and their content will be deleted.

If you actually request to terminate your account, please ignore this email.

If you didn't make this request, please fill the form attached and send it to: support/@uwindsor.ca

Thanks,

uwindsor.ca Email Account Service